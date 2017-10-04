Dolphins' Rey Maualuga: Not on injury report
Maualuga (hamstring) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report and is in line to play Sunday against the Titans, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Maualuga will be healthy for his first game of the season, and he'll be positioned behind Mike Hull (shoulder) on the depth chart. If Hull is unable to play Sunday, Maualuga could be slated for a high snap count, but he shouldn't be considered an IDP talent otherwise.
