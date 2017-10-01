Dolphins' Rey Maualuga: Not ready to play
Maualuga (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints at Wembley Stadium.
Maualuga, who continues to bounce back from a hamstring issue, will thus look to make his debut with the Dolphins next Sunday against the Titans.
