Dolphins' Rey Maualuga: Out for Sunday
Maualuga (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Maualuga did not practice this week and will not make his debut with the Dolphins on Sunday. Second-year linebacker Mike Hull is coming off a big came against the Chargers and is trying to solidify his role at middle linebacker as Maualuga has yet to make any impact since joining Miami just over a month ago.
