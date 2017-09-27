Play

Maualuga (hamstring) took part in practice Wednesday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins are still working to get Maualuga in game shape while he recovers from the hamstring injury. If the coaching staff is satisfied with Maualuga's level of activity in the final two days of practices this week, the linebacker could make his team debut Sunday against the Saints.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories