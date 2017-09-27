Play

Maualuga (hamstring) has returned to practice for Miami, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Maualuga has been a bust since being signed late in training camp. The Dolphins are still trying to get him in game shape and if they are satisfied over the next couple of practices then he could make his debut for Miami on Sunday versus the Saints.

