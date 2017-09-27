Dolphins' Rey Maualuga: Practicing with the team
Maualuga (hamstring) has returned to practice for Miami, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Maualuga has been a bust since being signed late in training camp. The Dolphins are still trying to get him in game shape and if they are satisfied over the next couple of practices then he could make his debut for Miami on Sunday versus the Saints.
More News
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...