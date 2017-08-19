Play

Maualuga signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins on Saturday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Maualuga will likely see ample time as the team's middle linebacker this season following a season-ending ACL injury for rookie second-round pick Raekwon McMillan. The nine-year veteran is expected to contribute mainly on rushing downs, potentially ceding snaps to Mike Hull on passing downs.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories