Dolphins' Rey Maualuga: Signs with Dolphins
Maualuga signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins on Saturday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Maualuga will likely see ample time as the team's middle linebacker this season following a season-ending ACL injury for rookie second-round pick Raekwon McMillan. The nine-year veteran is expected to contribute mainly on rushing downs, potentially ceding snaps to Mike Hull on passing downs.
