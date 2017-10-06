Dolphins' Rey Maualuga: Will start Sunday
Maualuga will start at middle linebacker Sunday versus the Titans, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Maualuga has been practicing with the first team all week and will start on first and second down but will come out in passing situations. He is expected to see between 25-35 snaps as the Dolphins may still be worried about his conditioning since signing him in late August.
