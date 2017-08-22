Dolphins' Rey Maualuga: Won't play Thursday
Maualuga will not play Thursday at Philadelphia, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Maualuga only signed with Miami on Saturday and may not know the playbook well enough to get on the field. Maualuga is a veteran so a lack of playing time during preseason shouldn't worry Miami all that much and with their linebacking corps depleted by injury they may feel it's best to play it safe and not risk the health of Maualuga until the games count.
