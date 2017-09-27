Dolphins' Rey Maualuga: Works out Wednesday
Maualuga (hamstring) took part in individual workouts during Wednesday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
The Dolphins are still working to get Maualuga in game shape while he recovers from the hamstring injury. If the coaching staff is satisfied with Maualuga's level of activity in the final two days of practices this week, the linebacker could make his team debut Sunday against the Saints.
