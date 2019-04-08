Louis (neck) signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 2016 fourth-round pick was released by Cleveland last week after missing the entire 2018 campaign with a neck injury. Louis previously played all 32 games his first two NFL seasons, catching 45 of 96 targets (47 percent) for 562 yards (5.9 YPT) without any touchdowns. The inefficient production suggests he'll have a tough time sticking around in the NFL, though terrible quarterback play in Cleveland undoubtedly was a major factor. Louis will compete with the likes of Brice Butler and Isaiah Ford for a spot at the bottom of Miami's wideout depth chart.

