Dolphins' Ricardo Louis: Leaves practice early
Louis made an early exit from Tuesday's practice due to an apparent injury, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
The nature and severity of Louis' apparent injury remain undisclosed. The 26-year-old is competing for a depth gig after having re-signed with the Dolphins earlier this month.
