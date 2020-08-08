Louis signed a contract with the Dolphins on Saturday,Ian Rapoport of NFL Networkreports.
Louis was waived by the Dolphins only two weeks ago, but with both Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson opting out of the season, the team was quickly left with little depth on its receiving corps. The 2016 fourth-round pick of the Browns hasn't played a snap with his new team despite spending the past two seasons with the Dolphins. A 2018 season-ending neck injury coupled with a 2019 season-ending knee injury effectively make Louis a longshot to make the roster to begin the upcoming campaign.