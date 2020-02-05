Dolphins' Ricardo Louis: Remaining in Miami
Louis (knee) re-signed to a one-year with the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam H. Beasley and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
The veteran missed the entire 2019 season after blowing out his knee in the spring. He will now get an opportunity to compete for a spot in a crowded wide receiver room after the Dolphins signed extensions to DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant and Allen Hurns last fall.
