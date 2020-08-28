site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Ricardo Louis: Returns to practice field
RotoWire Staff
Louis (undisclosed) caught a pass from Tua Tagovailoa during team drills Friday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Louis sustained an injury Tuesday but didn't take long to recover. He'll need a strong end to training camp to secure a roster spot considering he's already been cut by the Dolphins once in July.
