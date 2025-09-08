default-cbs-image
Patterson did not attempt a field goal or an extra point in Sunday's 33-8 loss to the Colts.

Patterson was elevated to the active roster for Week 1 to fill in for Jason Sanders (hip), who has opened the season on injured reserve. Patterson didn't get a chance to attempt any kicks, and he'll look to be more involved in Week 2 versus the Patriots.

