Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Blanked in Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Patterson did not attempt a field goal or an extra point in Sunday's 33-8 loss to the Colts.
Patterson was elevated to the active roster for Week 1 to fill in for Jason Sanders (hip), who has opened the season on injured reserve. Patterson didn't get a chance to attempt any kicks, and he'll look to be more involved in Week 2 versus the Patriots.
