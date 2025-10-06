Patterson made his only field-goal attempt and went 3-for-3 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Panthers.

Patterson finished off Miami's first possession of the game with a 43-yard field goal in the first quarter, which proved to be his only field goal of the day. The kicker has now gone 5-for-5 on field-goal tries and made all 12 of his PATs over five games with the Dolphins this season. Regular starter Jason Sanders (hip) is eligible to return from injured reserve, so it's unclear if Patterson will continue to be the team's kicker moving forward.