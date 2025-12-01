Patterson went 4-for-4 on field-goal tries and made his only PAT in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Saints.

Patterson was the main producer of Miami's offense in Week 13, making field goals from 39, 25 and 48 yards in the second quarter before later adding a 33-yarder in the fourth. The kicker has now made multiple field-goal tries in seven of the last eight contests, going 16-for-18 over that stretch.