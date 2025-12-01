Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Converts four FGAs in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Patterson went 4-for-4 on field-goal tries and made his only PAT in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Saints.
Patterson was the main producer of Miami's offense in Week 13, making field goals from 39, 25 and 48 yards in the second quarter before later adding a 33-yarder in the fourth. The kicker has now made multiple field-goal tries in seven of the last eight contests, going 16-for-18 over that stretch.
More News
-
Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Makes three FG, including game-winner•
-
Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Converts only FGA in win•
-
Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Makes two FGAs in loss•
-
Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Perfect day in Week 8 win•
-
Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Hits two field goals in loss•
-
Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Makes two FGAs in Week 6•