Patterson made his only field-goal try and went 3-for-4 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Bills.

Patterson connected on a 46-yard field goal in the second quarter, but it was his only attempt of the day, snapping a streak of four consecutive contests with multiple field goals. The kicker has now gone 14-for-16 on field-goal attempts, missing his only try from 50-plus yards, while also converting 22 of 23 PATs over 10 games this year.