Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Elevated ahead of TNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dolphins elevated Patterson from the practice squad Thursday.
Patterson will once again handle kicking duties for the Dolphins on Thursday night against the Bills. Jason Sanders (hip) remains sidelined on injured reserve. Patterson has converted both of his field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries through two contests.
