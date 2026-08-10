Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Fellow kicker lands on IR

With Zane Gonzalez (undisclosed) having been placed on IR, Patterson is now the only kicker on the Dolphins' active roster.

During the 2025 regular season, Patterson started all 17 games for the Dolphins last year, en route to making 27 of his 29 field-goal tries and all but one of his 35 PATs. With Gonzalez no longer in the mix, Patterson is on track to reprise his role as the team's top kicker, with his fantasy relevance linked to how well Miami's offense takes off with new QB Malik Willis at the helm.