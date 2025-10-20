Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Hits two field goals in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Patterson went 2-for-2 on field-goal tries in Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Browns.
The kicker's attempts came from 33 and 26 yards, respectively. Patterson is now 9-for-10 on field-goal tries and 15-of-15 on extra-point attempts this year, though his opportunities can be limited on a 1-6 team that sometimes struggles to score.
