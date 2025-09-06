The Dolphins have elevated Patterson to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday, priming him to start Sunday's regular-season opener on the road against the Colts.

Patterson has a clear path to starting at least the first four games of the 2025 campaign for Miami with Jason Sanders (hip) beginning the year on IR. He'll only be eligible to be elevated from the practice squad a maximum of three times, however, after which point the team would have to ink him to the 53-man roster. Patterson suited up for action with the Falcons, Browns and Jets last season.