Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Makes all four kicks in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Patterson made both of his field-goal attempts and both PATs in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bucs.
Patterson converted field goals from 29 and 31 yards. Through 16 games as Miami's kicker this season, Patterson has made 26 of 28 field-goal tries and 33 of 34 extra-point attempts. He won't be an exciting fantasy kicker next Sunday on the road against the Patriots.
