Patterson made his only field-goal attempt and extra-point try during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Patterson finished off the Dolphins' first possession of the second half, converting a 37-yard field-goal try to narrow the deficit to 14-10. He didn't attempt another field goal during the contest, making it the first game this year during which he did not have multiple field-goal tries. Through three games, the kicker has gone 5-for-7 on field-goal attempts, including 0-for-1 from 50-plus yards, and he may not get many opportunities when Miami squares off with Minnesota's impressive defense in Week 4.