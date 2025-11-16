Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Makes three FG, including game-winner
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Patterson went 3-for-3 on field-goal tries and converted his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's 16-13 overtime win over Washington.
Patterson started the scoring with a 46-yard field goal in the first quarter. He added a 39-yarder in the second and tied the game with his PAT in the fourth period. After the game went into overtime, Patterson ended the contest with a 29-yard field goal. This was the first time this season that Patterson has made more than two field goals in a game.
