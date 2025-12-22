Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Makes three PATs in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Patterson converted all three of his extra-point attempts in Miami's 45-21 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.
Patterson has kicked in all 15 games for Miami this season, making 24 pf 26 field-goal attempts and 31 of 32 PATs. It's been a career year for the 26-year-old after he spent the previous four seasons bouncing around the league with five different teams.
