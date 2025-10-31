Patterson went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts in Thursday's 28-6 loss to the Ravens.

Patterson finished off Miami's first possession of the game with a 49-yard field goal make. He missed a 35-yard try wide right later in the first quarter before adding a 43-yarder before the break. The kicker has now made multiple field goals in four consecutive contests and five of the last six games overall. On the season, Patterson has gone 13-for-15 on field-goal tries and made all 19 of his PATs over nine games.