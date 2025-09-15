Patterson went 2-for-2 on field-goal tries and made three PATs in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Patriots.

Patterson was elevated to the active roster for the second week in a row while Jason Sanders (hip) remained sidelined. Patterson made a 40-yard field goal to finish off Miami's first possession of the second half. He later added a 44-yard make on the team's next drive. If Sanders (hip) can't go in Week 3, Patterson will likely be elevated again for the team's matchup with the Bills on Thursday Night Football.