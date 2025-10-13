Patterson went 2-for-3 on field-goal tries and made all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Chargers.

Patterson missed a 57-yard field-goal attempt wide right in the second quarter before making field goals from 47 and 27 yards later in the quarter. The kicker had been used sparingly over five weeks entering Sunday's matchup, and he's now gone 7-for-8 on field-goal attempts over six games this year.