Patterson made his lone field-goal attempt and went 1-for-2 one extra-point tries during the Dolphins' 31-24 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Patterson's only field goal was a 29-yard chip shot late in the third quarter, but he missed his first point-after try of the season late in the fourth quarter. He's attempted only one field goal in each of the Dolphins' last three games, and his weekly scoring floor figures to be lower than most kickers given that Miami averages only 14.0 points per game this season, which is second-worst in the NFL only behind the Titans (11.6). The Dolphins are on a bye Week 6 before hitting the road for a Week 7 AFC East tilt against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 25.