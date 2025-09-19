Patterson reverted to the Dolphins' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Patterson has been subbing in for Jason Myers (hip) to begin the season, and the former has connected on both field-goal attempts and all six point-after tries. Now that Patterson has been elevated three times, though, Miami has used its max number of such transactions on him, meaning he must be signed to the active roster in order to handle kicking duties Week 4 against the Jets and if Myers remains on injured reserve after that point.