Patterson made his only field-goal attempts and didn't try any extra points in Monday's Week 15 loss to Pittsburgh.

Patterson broke open the scoring with a career-long 54-yard field goal in the second quarter -- no easy feat considering the frigid temperature in Pittsburgh. That ended up being Patterson's only kick of the game, as the Dolphins didn't score again until the fourth quarter and went for two-point tries on each of their late touchdowns. Patterson has been very reliable for Miami this season, going 24-of-26 on field-goal attempts and 29-for-30 on PATs.