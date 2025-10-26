Patterson made both of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries during the Dolphins' 34-10 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Patterson gave the Dolphins a 10-3 lead in the second quarter with a 34-yard field goal before tacking on a 36-yarder in the fourth frame. He has made two field goals in five of his last seven games after not attempting a kick in Week 1, and he is now 11-for-12 on field-goal attempts and 19-for-19 on point-after tries through eight regular-season games.