Patterson converted his only field-goal attempt and his only extra-point try during Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Patriots.

Patterson ultimately started all 17 regular-season games for Miami with Jason Sanders (hip) never gaining clearance to return from IR. In that span, Patterson converted 27 of 29 field-goal attempts and 34 of 35 extra-point tries, operating as one of the league's most accurate kickers. Patterson is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason while Sanders remains under contract with the Dolphins. With that, Patterson may need to compete for a starting gig elsewhere in the league for the 2026 season.