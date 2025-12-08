Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Perfect in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Patterson drilled both of his field goals and all four extra-point attempts in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Jets.
Patterson connected on field goals from 43 and 53 yards, respectively. The kicker has been accurate this season, making 23-of-25 field-goal tries and 28-of-29 extra-point attempts.
