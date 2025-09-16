Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Reverts to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Patterson reverted to the Dolphins' practice squad Monday.
Patterson is filling in as the team's kicker with Jason Sanders on injured reserve with a hip injury. He has made both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries so far this season and will likely be elevated once again ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup versus the Bills.
