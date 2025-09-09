Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Reverts to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Patterson reverted to Miami's practice squad Monday.
Patterson served as the team's kicker with Jason Sanders (hip) on injured reserve but didn't attempt either a field goal or extra point during Sunday's blowout loss versus the Colts. Patterson will likely be elevated again for the Miami's Week 2 matchup versus the Patriots.
