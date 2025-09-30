Patterson went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his PATs in Monday's 27-21 win over the Jets.

Patterson put the Dolphins on the board with a 47-yard field goal in the first quarter, giving the team an early 3-0 lead. The kicker later added a 36-yarder in the fourth quarter, which accounted for the team's final points of the day. Patterson has been filling in for Jason Sanders (hip) with Miami this season, going 4-for-4 on field-goal tries and 9-for-9 on extra-point attempts over four games.