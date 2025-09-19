Patterson converted all three of his extra-point tries in Miami's 31-21 loss to Buffalo on Thursday night.

The kicker, who was again elevated from the practice squad ahead of the contest to fill in for Jason sanders (hip), has now made both of his field-goal attempts and all six of his extra-point tries in 2025. Sanders remains on injured reserve, so he has to miss at least one more game, meaning Patterson will likely get another opportunity next week against the Jets.