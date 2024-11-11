Cracraft (shoulder) is active for Monday night's game against the Rams.
Cracraft is thus slated to make his regular-season debut Monday, but with Tyreek Hill (wrist) also active and available to start at wideout alongside Jaylen Waddle, Cracraft is in line to work in a complementary role. Also in the mix behind the top WR duo in Week 10 are Odell Beckham and Malik Washington.
More News
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Activated off IR•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Questionable for Monday•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Won't be activated off IR•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Officially questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Likely won't return in Week 9•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Returning to practice•