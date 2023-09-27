Cracraft is out for an undisclosed period of time due to the shoulder injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the Broncos, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cracraft could end up on injured reserve, with head coach Mike McDaniel stating, "We are taking a little time to try to assess that. That's definitely not a certainty and definitely not out of the question, either. We're seeing how his body responds day in and day out." While Cracraft is out, Cedrick Wilson and Erik Ezukanma will be candidates to see extra snaps.