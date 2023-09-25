Cracraft (shoulder) is not considered day-to-day and is still undergoing tests to find out how long he could be sidelined, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Cracraft suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Dolphins' win Sunday against the Broncos and did not return. Any potential absences moving forward would be made worse if Jaylen Waddle (concussion) were to continue to miss time, although Waddle was able to log a limited practice Friday and seems to be trending in the proper direction. Cracraft's status for Week 4 against the Bills will likely be clearer after test results are in, as well as his status in the team's practice reports in the days ahead. If he is unable to play, Robbie Chosen would likely get an opportunity with the active roster once again.