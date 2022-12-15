Cracraft (calf) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Cracraft's non-participation estimate was his second in as many days. He is coming off a one-game absence and has not yet started trending in a possitive direction for Saturday's game against the Bills. More clarity on his status will come with Thursday's injury report. If he is ultimately unable to go, Cedrick Wilson and Erik Ezukanma could potentially see some extra snaps in passing situations.
