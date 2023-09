Cracraft (shoulder) won't return to Sunday's game against the Broncos, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

The severity of the injury Cracraft suffered in the second quarter still isn't fully known, but with the Dolphins taking a 22-point lead into halftime, the team may just be opting to play it safe with the 28-year-old receiver. He'll finish the day with one catch for 13 yards on one target.