Cracraft (calf) has been listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Bills, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Cracraft did not practice during Week 15 prep, and he is now likely to miss his second game in a row while dealing with a calf injury. The 28-year-old caught six of seven targets for 84 yards and a touchdown over two games before sitting out Week 14 versus the Chargers. Should Cracraft remain sidelined against Buffalo, then Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson should see increased opportunities behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.