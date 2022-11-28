Cracraft secured all four of his targets for 55 yards during Sunday's 30-15 win over Houston.

Cracraft was involved in Sunday's gameplan, one that saw Tua Tagovailoa spread the ball around between nine different pass-catchers while still focusing most on Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill (undisclosed), who combined for 19 targets. In seven prior appearances this season Cracraft combined for just two catches, so he's not yet on the fantasy radar, but it's noteworthy to see the 28-year-old so involved Week 12.