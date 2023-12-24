Cracraft is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

With Cracraft a healthy scratch Sunday, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are in line to lead Miami's Week 16 WR corps, with Cedrick Wilson, Braxton Berrios, Robbie Chosen and Chase Claypool also on hand to mix in. In eight games thus far, Cracraft has recorded an 8/103/1 receiving line on 10 targets.