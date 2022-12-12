Cracraft (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
With Cracraft unavailable for the Dolphins' Week 14 contest, Cedrick Wilson and Freddie Swain are candidates to log wideout snaps for Miami that don't go the team's top options Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Trent Sherfield.
