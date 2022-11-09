Cracraft (illness) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Cracraft was sidelined for Week 8 due to a neck injury but missed Week 9 due to an illness. He appears to have cleared the neck issue but is still limited due to the aliment. The reserve wideout will have two more opportunities to log a full session before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Browns.
