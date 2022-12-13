Cracraft (calf) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Cracraft was unable to give it a go Sunday against the Chargers due to a calf issue, and his designation as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimate doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up this weekend versus the Bills. The 28-year-old will have two more opportunities to return to the practice field in any capacity before he'd carry an injury designation heading into Saturday's contest in Buffalo. With fellow receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) also currently listed as questionable, Jaylen Waddle, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson could all be poised for expanded roles in Week 15.
More News
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Inactive Sunday•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Logs limited activity•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Makes two grabs in Week 13 loss•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Impactful in Week 12 win•
-
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Won't play Sunday•